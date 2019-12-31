27-Year-Old Attacker Linked With Move Away From Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Erik Lamela’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is a source of speculation as he has been linked with potentially moving on from the north London club in the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The 27-year-old winger has been enduring another injury-stricken season and only recently returned to the squad following recovering from a hamstring problem.













He came on for a cameo in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Norwich City last weekend, but the jury is out on whether he will be able to earn a sustained run of games due to his injury problems.



Tottenham have seen Lamela miss significant game time due to injury issues and could decide to cash in if an offer arrives in January.





The winger is being linked with a move away from the north London giants, but it remains to be seen who his takers might be.







Lamela's stock remains high in Italy, where he turned out for Roma before his move to Tottenham.



The Argentina international is due to turn 28 years old in March, but injury issues mean it is unclear whether he will be able to stay fit enough to perform consistently at his peak.





Tottenham signed the winger from Serie A giants Roma and he has made 201 appearances for the club over the last six-and-a-half seasons.

