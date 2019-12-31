XRegister
26 October 2019

31/12/2019 - 23:40 GMT

Be Realistic Too, Celtic Still Very Strong – Former Rangers Star Cautious

 




Alex Rae has stressed the importance of Rangers being realistic about their chances of winning the Scottish Premiership title and insisted that Celtic are still in a strong position in the league.

Rangers have played a game fewer than Celtic and their win over the Bhoys at Parkhead on Sunday has cut down the champions’ lead at the top to just two points.  


 



The Ibrox giants are trying to stop Celtic from winning their ninth league title in a row and Steven Gerrard is keen to break their stranglehold over Scottish football.

Rae believes Rangers have a good opportunity to stop Celtic’s juggernaut this season due to the progress they have made under Gerrard’s management.
 


But he feels they also need to temper their enthusiasm after the win over Celtic as he thinks Neil Lennon’s side are still a strong team and are the favourites to win the league despite the close nature of the title race.



The former Rangers star said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I have said from the off that Rangers would have a really good opportunity.

“I think there is progression that Steven Gerrard has made.
 


“The fact of the matter is that it is nip-and-tuck and I love the fact that they are driving each other on at the moment.

“Most people around Rangers would be delighted at the way they went about their business, but you have to put a lid on it as well and be realistic.

“Celtic are still very, very strong.”

Rangers and Celtic will return to action after the winter break next month with Scottish Cup commitments before resuming their league campaign.  
 