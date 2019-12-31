XRegister
26 October 2019

31/12/2019 - 10:10 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti Decision Key To Sheffield United’s Hopes of Landing Everton Star

 




Sheffield United are interested in signing Everton centre-back Mason Holgate, but a move for him in January will depend on Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the defender.

The 23-year-old centre-back has started the first two games of Ancelotti’s reign as Everton manager, however his future at the club has been under the scanner.  


 



Everton are expected to enter into the January transfer window to sign a centre-back and that is likely to put Holgate’s future at the club under further pressure.

Sheffield United are interested in snapping up the Everton defender and Chris Wilder is a big fan of the player, according to The Athletic.
 


The Sheffield United manager was impressed with what he saw of Holgate during his loan stint at West Brom last season and wants to take him to Bramall Lane.



The Blades are considering a move but it is still not clear whether Holgate is in the long-term plans of the new Everton manager.

Sheffield United will have to wait until the Italian takes a call on the defender’s suitability for his project at Everton.
 


Everton signed the defender from Barnsley in 2015 and he has made 65 senior appearances for the club thus far.   
 