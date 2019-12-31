XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/12/2019 - 20:08 GMT

Celta Vigo Face Potential Competition From Cardiff and Norwich For Midfielder

 




Celta Vigo have not yet firmed up interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Victor Camarasa, but face potential competition from Norwicy City and Cardiff City for his signature if they do.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson took Camarasa to Selhurst Park in the summer on a loan deal from Real Betis.


 



He is on loan for the season at the Eagles, and the Premier League side will be forced to sign him on a permanent basis if he plays between 15 and 20 games.

Camarasa has not convinced Hodgson of his qualities though and, with just five minutes of Premier League football to his name, is unlikely to be staying at Crystal Palace.
 


Celta Vigo are looking at Camarasa as an option to replace Stanislav Lobotka, but there are no concrete developments yet, according to Seville-based sports daily Estadio Deportivo, though the midfielder joining the club cannot be ruled out.



Norwich and Cardiff are also interested in Camarasa and are rated as potential tough competitors for Celta Vigo.

The Canaries are battling against the drop in the Premier League, while a move to Cardiff would mean playing in the Championship for the Spaniard.
 


Camarasa's only Premier League involvement for Crystal Palace has come in a 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.
 