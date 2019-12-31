Celta Vigo Face Potential Competition From Cardiff and Norwich For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Celta Vigo have not yet firmed up interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Victor Camarasa, but face potential competition from Norwicy City and Cardiff City for his signature if they do.



Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson took Camarasa to Selhurst Park in the summer on a loan deal from Real Betis.













He is on loan for the season at the Eagles, and the Premier League side will be forced to sign him on a permanent basis if he plays between 15 and 20 games.



Camarasa has not convinced Hodgson of his qualities though and, with just five minutes of Premier League football to his name, is unlikely to be staying at Crystal Palace.





Celta Vigo are looking at Camarasa as an option to replace Stanislav Lobotka, but there are no concrete developments yet, according to Seville-based sports daily Estadio Deportivo, though the midfielder joining the club cannot be ruled out.







Norwich and Cardiff are also interested in Camarasa and are rated as potential tough competitors for Celta Vigo.



The Canaries are battling against the drop in the Premier League, while a move to Cardiff would mean playing in the Championship for the Spaniard.





Camarasa's only Premier League involvement for Crystal Palace has come in a 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

