26 October 2019

31/12/2019 - 08:51 GMT

Crystal Palace Yet To Receive More Than Enquiry For 29-Year-Old

 




Belgian giants Club Brugge have yet to put in a formal offer for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, though they have lodged an enquiry with the Eagles through an agent.

Benteke has struggled to find form and favour under Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park and was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer.


 



The former Liverpool striker stayed put, but has not netted in 15 Premier League outings for Crystal Palace this season, with the majority of his action coming as a substitute.

Club Brugge are interested in taking the 29-year-old back to Belgium, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, their interest has not gone beyond an enquiry.
 


They used an agent to place an enquiry with Palace for Benteke, but no deal is in place to take the striker back to Belgium.



Benteke is under contract at Crystal Palace until the summer of 2021, but with the Eagles struggling to score goals this season, they are expected to look to add to their attacking options when the window swings open tomorrow.

Further striking arrivals would be bad news for Benteke's hopes of further minutes for the Selhurst Park side.
 


Benteke has scored just 21 goals in 106 appearances for Crystal Palace since joining the club in 2016.
 