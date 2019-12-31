Everton and Southampton Amongst Keenest Clubs On Talent As Barcelona Board Sanction Stance

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Southampton are amongst the clubs most keen on landing Jean-Clair Todibo, with Barcelona's board now having signed off on a simple loan of the centre-back.



The 20-year-old defender has played just five times since joining Barcelona in January this year and is keen to play more first-team football going forward.













Barcelona have been looking to sell Todibo instead of loaning him and keeping control of his future through the use of a buy-back clause.



AC Milan have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona and, according to French radio station RMC, the Catalan club's board have now signed off on the stance that they will loan him out.





It is claimed that Everton and Southampton are amongst the clubs keenest on Todibo and the pair may present AC Milan with their fierces opposition for the defender.







The Barcelona board met on Monday and the decision to sanction a temporary loan move for Todibo was made.



They still believe that the Frenchman has a bright future ahead of him.





However, they accept the need for Todibo to play regular first-team football and are prepared to sanction his temporary departure in the winter window.



Todibo is likely to seek assurances over playing time before accepting a loan move.

