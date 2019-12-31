XRegister
26 October 2019

31/12/2019 - 11:09 GMT

I Wouldn’t Take Anyone To Manchester United Now, Super Agent Admits

 




Dutch super agent Mino Raiola has revealed that he would not take another player to Manchester United at present and feels they are the problem for Paul Pogba. 

Manchester United recently refused to bow to Raiola’s financial demands for striker Erling Braut Haaland, who eventually agreed to join Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.  


 



The relationship between the club and the agent has been on the slide since Raiola openly spoke about Pogba wanting to leave Manchester United last summer, with the player also singing from the same hymn sheet.

He also recently complained about the sporting structure at Old Trafford and his view has not changed.
 


Raiola revealed that he would not consider taking any of his clients to Manchester United in the state they are at the moment.



He also insisted that they have developed into a hindrance in Pogba’s career, further adding to talk of a parting of the ways between player and club in the summer.

“Pogba’s problem is Manchester United”, the super agent told Italian daily La Repubblica.
 


“They are club out of reality, without a sporting project.

“Today, I would no longer take anyone there, they would have ruined Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini.

“Paul needs a team and a club, one like Juventus.”

Manchester United are unlikely to take the words of the agent kindly and the relationship between the club and the agent have suffered another blow.   
 