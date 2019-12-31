XRegister
31/12/2019 - 15:39 GMT

League One Interest In Sheffield Wednesday Star

 




Blackpool are showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley, according to the Sun.

Simon Grayson is looking to strengthen his defensive options when the window swings open for business tomorrow and has zeroed in on Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday for a solution.


 



Blackpool are keen on Owls defender Thorniley and would be looking to scoop the 23-year-old  up on a loan deal.

Thorniley is firmly on the fringes at Hillsborough and has made just two appearances for Wednesday this season, with both coming in the EFL Cup.
 


Blackpool are looking to chase promotion from League One and sit in tenth in the standings, just two points off the playoff spots.



Thorniley is no stranger to League One and had a spell on loan at Accrington Stanley last season, operating in the third tier.

The defender came through the youth ranks at Goodison Park, but was released by Everton and linked up with Sheffield Wednesday in 2016.
 


He has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Hillsborough.
 