XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/12/2019 - 16:07 GMT

Leeds United Against Signing Another Midfielder For This Reason

 




Leeds United will resist calls to sign another midfielder in the January transfer window because of their faith in a return for Adam Forshaw.

The Whites struggled in midfield against Birmingham City at the weekend as they came out on the right end of a nine-goal thriller to move to the top of the Championship table.


 



Some fans believe that Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich have not been hitting previous heights and have called for additions to be made in the engine room to make sure Leeds can get over the line.

However, the Whites are firmly against signing another central midfielder in the winter window because Forshaw is on the way back from injury, according to The Athletic.
 


Leeds feel the return of Forshaw will be a boost to the midfield department and are resisting thoughts of signing another player in that area of the pitch.



The Whites are expected to be in the market for an experience goalkeeper, a winger to replace the departed Jack Clarke and a striker in the seemingly likely eventuality that Eddie Nketiah is recalled by Arsenal.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is notorious for sticking to his plans and the Argentine appears unlikely to suddenly ask for another midfielder to be brought in.
 


The games are continuing to come thick and fast for Leeds though, with the physical demands placed on the midfielders showing no sign of letting up.
 