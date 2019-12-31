Leeds United Against Signing Another Midfielder For This Reason

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will resist calls to sign another midfielder in the January transfer window because of their faith in a return for Adam Forshaw.



The Whites struggled in midfield against Birmingham City at the weekend as they came out on the right end of a nine-goal thriller to move to the top of the Championship table.













Some fans believe that Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich have not been hitting previous heights and have called for additions to be made in the engine room to make sure Leeds can get over the line.



However, the Whites are firmly against signing another central midfielder in the winter window because Forshaw is on the way back from injury, according to The Athletic.





Leeds feel the return of Forshaw will be a boost to the midfield department and are resisting thoughts of signing another player in that area of the pitch.







The Whites are expected to be in the market for an experience goalkeeper, a winger to replace the departed Jack Clarke and a striker in the seemingly likely eventuality that Eddie Nketiah is recalled by Arsenal.



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is notorious for sticking to his plans and the Argentine appears unlikely to suddenly ask for another midfielder to be brought in.





The games are continuing to come thick and fast for Leeds though, with the physical demands placed on the midfielders showing no sign of letting up.

