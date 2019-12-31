Leeds United Flop Interesting League One Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United flop Pawel Cibicki is generating interest from at least one side in League One as the January transfer window swings open for business.



Cibicki was taken to Leeds from Swedish side Malmo in the summer of 2017, with the signing delighting Whites supporters following his prior links with several heavyweights, including Ajax and Manchester United.













The winger struggled to convince successive Leeds head coaches of his qualities though and is currently on his third loan away from the club, at Alan Pardew's Dutch side ADO Den Haag.



Cibicki has not been forgotten by some in England and, according to The Athletic, is attracting interest from a side in League One.





It is not known which side want Cibicki, or whether the winger would be interested in cutting short his Dutch top flight experience to make the move.







He has however failed to make an impact in the Netherlands.



Cibicki has made just three Eredivisie appearances, spanning 116 minutes of football; he now has a new manager to impress in the shape of Pardew.





The winger has a contract at Elland Road which is due to run until the summer of 2021.

