XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/12/2019 - 20:23 GMT

Leeds United Flop Interesting League One Outfit

 




Leeds United flop Pawel Cibicki is generating interest from at least one side in League One as the January transfer window swings open for business.

Cibicki was taken to Leeds from Swedish side Malmo in the summer of 2017, with the signing delighting Whites supporters following his prior links with several heavyweights, including Ajax and Manchester United.


 



The winger struggled to convince successive Leeds head coaches of his qualities though and is currently on his third loan away from the club, at Alan Pardew's Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

Cibicki has not been forgotten by some in England and, according to The Athletic, is attracting interest from a side in League One.
 


It is not known which side want Cibicki, or whether the winger would be interested in cutting short his Dutch top flight experience to make the move.



He has however failed to make an impact in the Netherlands.

Cibicki has made just three Eredivisie appearances, spanning 116 minutes of football; he now has a new manager to impress in the shape of Pardew.
 


The winger has a contract at Elland Road which is due to run until the summer of 2021.
 