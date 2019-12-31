Leeds United Identify Premier League Striker To Replace Eddie Nketiah

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have identified Southampton striker Che Adams as their priority target for the January transfer window, as they look to replace Eddie Nketiah.



The Yorkshire giants are in the market for a striker with Nketiah set to return to Arsenal; the Gunners are expected to end his loan spell due to a lack of game time.













Leeds have been looking at a number of forward options with Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle believed to be one of the names on their radar.



But a priority target has been identified and according to The Athletic, Southampton’s 23-year-old striker Adams is Leeds’ number one goal for the January window.





Adams scored 22 goals in the Championship for Birmingham City last season and it earned him a move to the Southampton the following summer.







After starting the first six league games, the striker has been reduced to a squad player role and has since then made two more starts in the Premier League.



Southampton are planning to add to their forward line in January and the club are likely to make Adams available for a loan move next month.





Leeds believe he can be the ideal competition for Patrick Bamford up front due to his finishing abilities and physicality, which would be useful in the Championship.



A proven goalscorer in the second tier, Leeds are discussing tabling a loan offer to take Adams to Elland Road in the winter window.

