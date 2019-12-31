Lucas Torreira Is Brilliant, Like Xabi Alonso – Former Napoli Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Napoli coach Gianni Di Marzio believes that Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is a similar type of player to Xabi Alonso and does not feel Stanislav Lobotka is a suitable replacement target for the Serie A giants given what they need.



Napoli are keen to land Torreira, but the sacking of Unai Emery and appointment of Mikel Arteta has changed the picture at the Emirates Stadium.













The Serie A side have switched their attention to securing the services of Lobotka from Celta Vigo, but former coach Di Marzio hugely prefers Torreira.



He thinks the Uruguayan fits the bill for what Napoli need and sees shades of former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Alonso in the player.





Di Marzio told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "He [Lobotka] is a midfielder, not the classic playmaker.







"He scores few goals, even if he pushes forward at every opportunity.



"Torreira is a little bit like Xabi Alonso.





"I don't know if [Dries] Mertens and others will go away, but Torriera has ideas, he's brilliant, he closes on the defenders, which Lobotka does not do.



"A playmaker has been needed for a long time."



Torriera has been unhappy with his lack of game time at Arsenal this season, but under Arteta he has started both games the new boss has taken charge of.

