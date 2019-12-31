Marcelo Bielsa Not Sold On Leeds United Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is not convinced by young striker Ryan Edmondson.



There have been calls from some quarters for Bielsa to involve the highly-rated 18-year-old in the senior squad, especially with Eddie Nketiah expected to be recalled by Arsenal and Leeds having struggled to turn chances into goals.













However, Edmondson looks unlikely to get the nod as, according to The Athletic, Bielsa is not sold on the striker.



The Argentine prefers other options and Edmondson seems set to have to make do with Under-23s football unless a loan is sanctioned in the January window.





Leeds are expected to move to bring in a new striker if Arsenal do end Nketiah's loan, which they seem poised to do.







They are keen on Southampton hitman Che Adams, though with Bielsa preferring Patrick Bamford as his lone striker, it remains to be seen if the former Birmingham City man would be convinced of the merits of moving to Elland Road.



Leeds grabbed five goals in an epic 5-4 win at Birmingham at the weekend, but the Whites have in general found it difficult to turn chances into goals.





The Whites are due to take on second placed West Brom on New Year's Day and a draw at the Hawthorns would be enough to keep them top.

