Newcastle United Focus On Two Areas Means Everton Star Not January Priority

Newcastle United are to prioritise signing midfielders and attackers in the January transfer window, despite holding an interest in Everton defender Mason Holgate, according to The Athletic.



The Magpies have been watching Holgate in action for Everton, picking up on interest which first began when the youngster was on the books at Barnsley.













Holgate is also wanted by Sheffield United and it is unclear how central to the plans of new manager Carlo Ancelotti he is.



Newcastle though have other priorities in January and will focus their attention on bringing in reinforcements for midfield and attack.





It is unclear if Newcastle would move for Holgate if they can quickly address their priority areas and if Everton do agree to let him leave in January, the Magpies may need to launch a bid to avoid missing out on his signature.







Steve Bruce has led Newcastle to eleventh place in the Premier League after 20 games played, but in a tightly packed division they remain just seven points above the drop zone, while fourth place is ten points ahead.



Newcastle have struggled to score goals, managing an average of just one a game in the top flight this season.





Only Crystal Palace and Watford have scored fewer goals than Newcastle, a genuine cause of concern for Bruce.

