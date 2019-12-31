Norwich City Set High Asking Price For Tottenham Hotspur Target Max Aarons

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City have set a high asking price for 19-year-old right-back Max Aarons, who is on the radar of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, believing he is worth as much as Manchester United paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.



The teenage full-back has been ever-present in the Norwich City side and barring two games, he has played each minute of the Canaries' Premier League season so far.













The 19-year-old was on the radar of several Premier League clubs last summer and Tottenham are one of the sides who have been keeping tabs on him.



Spurs are considering signing a right-back and Aaron is on their wish list, but a move for him could have to wait until the end of the season.





According to The Athletic, it would take a bid close to the £45m Manchester United forked out for Wan-Bissaka last summer to convince Norwich to sell.







Aarons has been a key player for Norwich and the club are not keen to let him go in the middle of the season as they look to survive in the Premier League.



It remains to be seen if Tottenham might try for Aarons in the winter window, especially given Norwich's asking price.





But the Canaries are expected to stick to their asking price for Aarons even next summer.

