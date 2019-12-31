Nottingham Forest, Leeds and West Brom All Keen On Premier League Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and West Brom are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The 29-year-old has again struggled to secure regular football at Newcastle this season and is desperate for a change in his situation in the new year.













A proven goalscorer in the Championship, Gayle remains an attractive option for a host of clubs in the second tier of English football ahead of the window opening on Wednesday.



As many as six Championship clubs have an interest in the striker, including promotion chasing Nottingham Forest, Leeds and West Brom.





Gayle has had a spell at West Brom, while Leeds look likely to have to replace Eddie Nketiah, with Arsenal set to recall the striker.







Nottingham Forest meanwhile are aiming to add goals to their squad, with the Tricky Trees scoring over ten goals fewer than the top two.



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is opposed to Gayle's departure however due to his lack of firepower.





But the striker wants regular football and Newcastle’s resolve would be tested if they receive a substantial offer him next month.

