Ran Out of Steam Under Marcelo Bielsa, Hope Not This Year – Mario Lemina On Marseille

Mario Lemina admits he is hoping a late season fade under Marcelo Bielsa is not repeated by Marseille this season, with Andre Villas-Boas at the helm.



The midfielder is currently on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray, but played for Marseille when Bielsa was in the dugout at the French club.













Bielsa teams have been criticised by some for running out of steam towards the end of seasons given the intensity the Argentine tactician demands.



Leeds slumped under Bielsa at the end of last term and missed out on promotion from the Championship in England.





Villas-Boas has Marseille sitting second in Ligue 1, seven points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain and five ahead of third placed Rennes.







Lemina wants to see Marseille maintain their form and is hoping that what happened under Bielsa does not repeat itself.



"It makes me super happy to see them again at this level, yes", he told French magazine France Football.





"I hope it will last over time because with Bielsa we ran out of steam towards the end.



"I hope they will maintain the pace they currently have."



Under Bielsa in the 2014/15 season Marseille were leading Ligue 1 at the end of December, but faltered to finish just fourth.

