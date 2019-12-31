Rangers Still Have Issue With Him – Former Top Flight Star Not Convinced of Ger’s Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top floght star Mark Wilson has insisted that Rangers still have an issue with Alfredo Morelos and his disciplinary problems following another red card, against Celtic, for the Colombian.



Rangers managed to win their first game at Celtic Park in nine years when they beat Neil Lennon’s side 2-1 on Sunday and closed the gap on their rivals in the league table.













But the win at Parkhead was marred by Morelos being sent off in the dying minutes of the game after he picked up a yellow card for diving inside the penalty box, which was his second bookable offence.



Rangers have defended Morelos’ improved disciplinary record this season, but Wilson feels that it is too much for a striker to be sent off twice in the first half of the season.





The former Bhoy is also not sure why the striker chose to dive instead of taking a shot on goal and finishing off Celtic in that game.







He believes the win for Rangers could have papered over the problem and Wilson feels the question marks remain over the Colombian’s attitude.



Wilson said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think people have defended him this year, saying his disciplinary record has been great.





“But we are still speaking about a striker who has been sent off twice in the space of four or five months.



“Why wouldn’t he take the shot on goal there and finish it off?



“I know it has been brushed under the carpet just now because Rangers won and it was a great performance and Morelos was very good.



“But I think Rangers have still got a problem with him.”



Morelos is Rangers’ top marksman this season with 28 goals in all competitions.

