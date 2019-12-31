Really I Have To Tell You – Leeds United Linked Daniel Ayala Comments On January Move Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniel Ayala has ruled out leaving Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, despite Leeds United having expressed an interested in securing his services.



The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and his future has been a subject of much speculation heading into the winter window, which opens tomorrow.













Middlesbrough know January will represent their final chance to bring in a fee for Ayala, who can walk away as a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.



Leeds have expressed an interest, while Stoke City have been linked with Ayala too, but the centre-back is opposed to leaving Middlesbrough next month.





Ayala was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo: "My friends send me all the stories to read and that is normal.







"But really I have to tell you that I am only concentrating on Middlesbrough, and I’m not thinking about leaving in January or anything like that.



"Sometimes, in football, things happen that are beyond your control, but unless something really big happens – and I don’t think it will – I will definitely be at Middlesbrough until the end of the season."





Ayala has helped Middlesbrough turn their form around in recent weeks, with Jonathan Woodgate's men having won their last three Championship games, including a shock 2-0 win away at West Brom, in which the defender scored.

