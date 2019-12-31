This Is What I Like About Nikola Katic – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Ally McCoist has revealed that he likes Nikola Katic because he plays like an old-fashioned centre-back and always looks to be aggressive, while noting he could be the Gers' number one centre-half at present.



Katic scored the crucial goal in Rangers’ 2-1 win over Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday and further added to his growing cult hero status amongst the Gers faithful.













The 23-year-old defender has made the most of the absence of Filip Helander due to a foot injury and as well as playing solidly at the back, the Croatian has also been a goal threat.



McCoist is a big fan of the centre-back and loves the way he plays his game like an old-fashioned centre-back for Rangers.





The former Gers boss is happy to see the 23-year-old playing aggressively and making his presence felt in both boxes for Rangers, while also seeing why he could be rated above Helander and Connor Goldson at present.







McCoist, assessing Katic and his performance against Celtic, said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I actually think, there is more to him, there is more about him.



“What you see is what you get with Katic





“I think he is aggressive, I think he attacks the ball. He is actually like a more old-fashioned centre-half if you like.



"And I like that.



“I like my centre-halves to defend, be physical, attack the ball in both boxes."



McCoist stressed that the Croatian could be Rangers' best centre-back at present.



"You could argue now that not only has he taken Helander's place [but] he might be Rangers' number one centre-back at this moment in time."



Katic joined Rangers from Slaven Belupo last year and has featured 49 times for the Light Blues in the 18 months he has been at the club.

