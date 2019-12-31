This Was Game Where It All Changed For Borna Barisic – Former Premiership Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Mark Wilson believes that Roma target Borna Barisic has remarkably turned his career around at Rangers and identified the game when the Croatian started to change perceptions.



The 27-year-old full-back provided the two assists that helped Rangers to register their first win over Celtic at Celtic Park in nine years on Sunday.













Barisic has cemented his place in the Rangers side this season as Steven Gerrard’s first-choice left-back, but it was not all so rosy for him going into the current campaign.



There were question marks over his quality and Wilson believes a goal earlier in the season against St. Mirren supplied him with the confidence to turn things around at Ibrox.





He admits that it is almost unbelievable to think that Barisic was an unused substitute when Rangers lost to Celtic at Ibrox earlier in the campaign.







Wilson insisted that Rangers finally have a left-back who provides the same attacking impetus that James Tavernier provides on the right.



The former Celtic star said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The big one was, and people keep coming back to it, the St. Mirren away when he scores from the free-kick.





“He was in and out of the side and people were questioning him but he scores that goal and it seems to have taken his game to a different level.



“Watching the line-ups yesterday, it was almost strange going back to the game at Ibrox when [Jon] Flanagan was playing and Barisic wasn’t even involved and what a strange decision that was.



“He made two goals but he was composed on the ball and it gives Rangers that attacking threat.



"Tavernier has done this for many years on the right-hand side and Rangers have finally got a guy on the left-hand side to supply the crosses.”



Barisic has registered 13 assists for Rangers in all competitions this season and the Gers could have to resist an approach from Roma for him in January.

