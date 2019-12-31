XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/12/2019 - 11:02 GMT

This Was Game Where It All Changed For Borna Barisic – Former Premiership Star

 




Former Scottish Premiership star Mark Wilson believes that Roma target Borna Barisic has remarkably turned his career around at Rangers and identified the game when the Croatian started to change perceptions.

The 27-year-old full-back provided the two assists that helped Rangers to register their first win over Celtic at Celtic Park in nine years on Sunday.  


 



Barisic has cemented his place in the Rangers side this season as Steven Gerrard’s first-choice left-back, but it was not all so rosy for him going into the current campaign.

There were question marks over his quality and Wilson believes a goal earlier in the season against St. Mirren supplied him with the confidence to turn things around at Ibrox.
 


He admits that it is almost unbelievable to think that Barisic was an unused substitute when Rangers lost to Celtic at Ibrox earlier in the campaign.



Wilson insisted that Rangers finally have a left-back who provides the same attacking impetus that James Tavernier provides on the right.

The former Celtic star said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The big one was, and people keep coming back to it, the St. Mirren away when he scores from the free-kick.
 


“He was in and out of the side and people were questioning him but he scores that goal and it seems to have taken his game to a different level.

“Watching the line-ups yesterday, it was almost strange going back to the game at Ibrox when [Jon] Flanagan was playing and Barisic wasn’t even involved and what a strange decision that was.

“He made two goals but he was composed on the ball and it gives Rangers that attacking threat.

"Tavernier has done this for many years on the right-hand side and Rangers have finally got a guy on the left-hand side to supply the crosses.”

Barisic has registered 13 assists for Rangers in all competitions this season and the Gers could have to resist an approach from Roma for him in January.
 