26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



31/12/2019 - 09:56 GMT

Tottenham Interested In Championship Talent But Asking Price Is Issue

 




Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, but the Championship side's asking price makes a deal in January unlikely, according to The Athletic.

Signing a wide forward or an attacking midfielder is one of the priorities for Tottenham going into upcoming transfer windows.   


 



With Christian Eriksen likely to leave the club in either in the winter or next summer, Tottenham are worried about the lack of creativity in midfield and are looking at a number of options.

Bruno Fernandes has continued to remain a target, but Jose Mourinho indicated in recent weeks that Spurs cannot afford to spend the €70m (£60m) Sporting Lisbon want for him.
 


Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on QPR’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Eze and are interested in signing him.



The north London club have been impressed with the 21-year-old, who has scored nine goals in 25 Championship appearances this season.

But Spurs are unlikely to strike a deal to sign him in January due to the £20m valuation QPR have marked out for him.
 


Tottenham are likely to put their interest in the Millwall youth product on the backburner until the end of the season.   
 