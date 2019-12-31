You Can’t Pin This On Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United Star Defends Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has insisted that any team can run out of energy towards the end of a Championship season due to its relentless nature and feels it would be wrong to put the blame for last season’s collapse on Marcelo Bielsa.



The Yorkshire giants were in the running for automatic promotion for most of the 2018/19 campaign, but a late collapse meant they only managed a playoff spot finish.













And they went on to lose to Derby County in their playoff semi-final tie and squandered the chance to return to the Premier League.



Leeds are currently at the top of the Championship and are again favourites to earn promotion but the fear of another late-season collapse has not gone away.





There are worries that Leeds could be tired towards the last leg of the season due to Bielsa’s punishing regime and his penchant for not tinkering around with the team for squad rotation.







But Forshaw feels that it is an unfair criticism of the Leeds head coach, who he believes has got the Whites back on the map and stressed that any team can suffer exhaustion due to the Championship’s relentless nature.



The midfielder said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think any team can run out of energy in the Championship, you can see how relentless it is.





“I don’t think you can put that down to the manager at all. The way we improved us since he came in is unbelievable really.



“We finished 13th in the season before and no disrespect to the other manager, it was pretty much the same squad barring a couple of signings and loanees.



“What he has done with the team is brilliant.”



Leeds will be back in action on New Year's Day when they travel to the Hawthorns to take on second placed West Brom.

