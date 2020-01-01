Arsenal Loan Star Delivers Response To Delight Roma Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken a dig at Roma’s local rivals Lazio, terming the Biancocelesti Rome's second club.



Mkhitaryan joined Roma on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day last summer and has made an impact in Serie A this season.













He has netted three goals in eight league appearances for the Serie A giants and has been warming up to the fans in Italy.



The 30-year-old has been enjoying his football at Roma after being a bit-part player at Arsenal and has developed an affinity towards the club and the fans.





He has now taken a dig at Lazio with words which will further delight the Roma fans, dubbing the Biancocelesti Rome's second side.







Asked about Lazio, the attacking midfielder was quoted as replying by Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “The second team in the capital.”



While it is unlikely to make him popular amongst the Lazio fans, the Roma supporters are expected to further warm-up to the loan star this season.





Roma forked out €3m to sign Mkhitaryan from Arsenal on a season-long deal and it remains to be seen if the midfielder will return to the Gunners at the end of the season or continue his stay in the Italian capital.

