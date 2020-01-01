Brighton and Wolves Target Danny Loader Wants Reading Exit This Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading talent Danny Loader, who is interesting Brighton and Wolves, wants to quit the Royals this month due to his desire to play top flight football, it has been claimed.



The Championship side are trying to lock Loader down to a new contract and have offered him terms on a fresh deal; the talks though have stalled.













Reading have been hopeful that the 19-year-old will put pen to paper, but according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Loader wants to leave this month.



The Royals have not given up on keeping the talent and are still trying to negotiate an agreement, but Loader wants to join a Premier League side.





Both Brighton and Wolves are interested in the teenage forward and joining either would give Loader the move to the top flight he craves.







He was close to joining Nuno's Wolves last summer before Reading pulled the plug and the Molineux side's interest has not gone away.



Loader came through the youth set-up at Reading and made his senior debut for the club in 2017 at the age of just 16.





The starlet has been capped by England at multiple youth levels and currently turns out for the country's Under-20s.

