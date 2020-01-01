Chelsea Plotting To Bring Down Wilfried Zaha’s Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are prepared to offer one of their out-of-favour strikers to Crystal Palace as part of a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window, according to The Times.



With their transfer ban revoked, the Blues are prepared to splash out in the winter window and Frank Lampard wants to add attacking impetus to his squad.









The Chelsea manager has identified Zaha as his side's priority target and the club are discussing the possibility of taking him to Stamford Bridge this month.



The 27-year-old wanted to leave last summer when Arsenal and Everton wanted him, but Crystal Palace held firm and kept hold of the player at the start of the season.





But his future has come under the scanner again in January with Chelsea interested in snaring Zaha away from Selhurst Park this month.



Crystal Palace’s £80m valuation of the player is likely to be a stumbling block for Chelsea, but the club are prepared to work on bringing the price down.



One of the options the club are considering is offering one of their out-of-favour strikers to Crystal Palace in order to bring down the transfer fee for Zaha.





Michy Batshuayi spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace last year and Olivier Giroud is also pushing for a move out of the club this month.



Zaha is Chelsea’s top target for January and the club are looking to push forward with a deal to sign him.