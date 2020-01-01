Come On – Jose Mourinho Answers On Transfer Window After Tottenham Lose

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho insists Spurs must focus on the players they currently have on the books, despite the transfer window being open for business, after he watched his side suffer a 1-0 defeat at Southampton.



Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton earlier in the day, but Tottenham could not take advantage and were beaten on the south coast.













Danny Ings broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after he flicked the ball over Toby Alderweireld and fired his effort past Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.



Tottenham struggled to get going at St Mary's and Jan Vertonghen missed the visitors' best chance in the first half.





Mourinho's frustration told as he was booked in the dying embers of the game, while Harry Kane was forced off with a leg injury in the 75th minute.







With the transfer window now open for business, Mourinho was asked about Tottenham recruiting. He insists though that they must focus on the players they currently have.



"Come on, we need time to work. We need what we are not having. We need to focus on what we have", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"We are not looking to be the kings of the market. We are going to work."



Mourinho insists that his side's defeat at Southampton should not come as a shock as Spurs have struggled on the road for the last year.



"We see the bad result today which is the continuity of the last year. For 12 months, it has been very difficult to get results away from home.



"It is difficult. The work is not about buying, it is about working with the players on the pitch.



"It is something that is very difficult for us because we have no time to do it."



Tottenham continue to sit on 30 points in the Premier League, six points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

