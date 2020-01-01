Eddie Nketiah Starts – Leeds United Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Brom vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their team and substitutes for this evening's top of the table clash in the Championship away at Slaven Bilic's West Brom outfit.



Marcelo Bielsa saw his side edge Birmingham City in a nine-goal thriller at the weekend to take advantage of a shock West Brom defeat to Middlesbrough to move to the top of the table.













Leeds edged out West Brom 1-0 at Elland Road in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season and a repeat would see the Whites put daylight between themselves and the Baggies at the top of the table.





The visitors remain without Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw, with the pair out through hamstring and foot injuries, respectively.





Leeds boss Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski slot in as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Ben White provide the central defensive pairing. Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the backline, while Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas also get the nod to play. Helder Costa and Jack Harrison support Eddie Nketiah.







Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas.





Leeds United Team vs West Brom



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Nketiah



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Casey, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Bamford

