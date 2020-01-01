Fast, Direct, He’ll Take Next Step – SJK Coach Delighted To Land Talent From Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Serge Atakayi will take the next step at SJK Seinajoki, the Finnish club's coach Jani Honkavaara believes.



The Light Blues announced the exit of 20-year-old Finnish youngster Atakayi on a permanent transfer to SJK Seinajoki earlier this week.













The initial stages and discussions for the transfer began two months ago and SJK Seinajoki boss Honkavaara is delighted the deal has gone through.



The 43-year-old believes the youngster has a lot of potential and feels he needs a team which can make full use of his strengths.





Honkavaara is confident that the former Rangers starlet will take the next step at SJK Seinajoki, having joined on a permanent deal running for the next two years.







"We spoke with Serge for the first time as early as two months ago, so I'm really happy that this agreement finally emerged", Honkavaara told the club's official site.



"He is young, fast and direct, but at SJK, Serge will take the next step.





"He needs a team around him who can use his strengths.



"There is tremendous potential in him, but we have to measure it together."



Atakayi made his only senior team appearance for Rangers against Motherwell in November 2018 and will now be looking to kick on with his development in Finland.

