Getting Better And Better, Real Leader – Former Leeds Defender Hails Liam Cooper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes Whites captain Liam Cooper is still getting better as a player and is driving the side forward on the pitch through his leadership skills.



Having been at Leeds since the summer of 2014, the Scotland international has done enough to earn a place in Parker's Whites team of the decade.













Cooper has served as the captain for the Whites during a good chunk of his spell at Elland Road and Parker has lauded the 28-year-old's leadership skills.



The former left-back is also impressed with how the Leeds skipper has remained at the club for six years and has grown in stature in the dressing room, earning his team-mates' respect.





Parker thinks that Cooper is continuing to improve as a player and is in no doubt he should be included in the team of the decade.







"The captain, the leader, leads by example", Parker said on LUTV, running through his team of the decade.



"He's been here since 2014 up to the present day. So, just the duration [he’s been here is impressive].





"Not many people I can think of off the top of my head where they have played as many games or have been at the club for the longest period, as Coops as for this decade.



"He deserves his spot in there because, again, this season – even last year as well – some of the best football he has had in his career. He would be the first person to admit that as well.



"He's just getting better and better and he is a real leader. The boys love him.



"They kind of chose him as the captain really, didn't they? So it just speaks highly what he is like as a person."



Cooper has nailed down a spot under Marcelo Bielsa and will hope for the chance to prove himself in the Premier League if Leeds go up.

