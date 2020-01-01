XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

01/01/2020 - 14:01 GMT

Harry Winks On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their first starting eleven of 2020 as they lock horns with Southampton on the south coast in the Premier League.

Spurs head into the new year sitting sixth in the league standings, one point behind fifth placed Manchester United, and can move above the Red Devils, even if only temporarily, by taking all three points back to north London this afternoon.
 

 



Southampton beat Tottenham at St Mary's last season and have not lost at the ground against Spurs since 2016; Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have also not been beaten in the last three games, winning two of those.

Tottenham are without Heung-Min Son, who is suspended for the game, while Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies and Danny Rose continue on the sidelines.
 


Boss Jose Mourinho has Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks today, while at the back the Tottenham manager selects Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen as the centre-back pairing. Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support lone striker Harry Kane.



Mourinho has options on the bench if he needs to make changes this afternoon, including midfielders Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Kane 

Substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Winks, Lamela, Lo Celso
 