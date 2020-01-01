He’s A Title Winner – Attacker Explains Swapping Rangers For SJK

Follow @insidefutbol





Serge Atakayi has explained that he could not resist swapping Rangers for SJK Seinajoki, with the chance to work with renowned coach Jani Honkavaara too good to turn down.



Rangers confirmed the transfer of the 20-year-old to SJK Seinajoki for an undisclosed fee earlier this week, ending Atakayi's stint in Glasgow.













Atakayi had a short-term loan spell at SJK in 2019 and has now returned to Finnish top tier side on a permanent deal, putting pen to paper to a two-year contract.



The youngster has expressed his delight at getting the move done and linking up permanently with SJK, where he expects to get more playing time.





Atakayi has explained how he could not say no to the offer from SJK coach Honkavaara, who he talked to and discussed his future with. Honkavaara led KuPS to the Finnish title this year, before joining SJK.







"It feels really good to be back in Seinajoki", Atakayi told the club's official site.



"I'm so happy about this and felt good when we got things done. I just want to play, it's important to me.





"We talked to Honkavaara and he has a good picture of me and I like what he wants from his team and me.



"We agreed with him about how my career should go and how I could be best used to help the team on the field.



"And I couldn't really say no when the Finnish champions' coach asks to join the team."



SJK finished a lowly ninth in the Finnish top flight this year and Atakayi will be looking to drive his new club to a better campaign next year.

