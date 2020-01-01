He’s Been Leeds United’s Heartbeat – Former White Picks Star In Team of Decade

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes midfield maestro Kalvin Phillips has been like the heartbeat of the Whites, having no hesitation in including him in his team of the decade.



Having gone on to become an integral part of the Elland Road club since breaking into their first team in 2015, Phillips earned himself a spot in Parker's Leeds team of the decade.













Parker insists that the 24-year-old nailed down the defensive midfielder role in Marcelo Bielsa's side and even had the role in the side named after him.



The 32-year-old, who has been following Phillips's progression through the academy, feels his character has remained the same throughout the years, with only experience being added to his game.





Parker also expressed his admiration for Phillips by claiming that the midfielder has been the heartbeat of Leeds during a good chunk of the decade and feels fans pay to watch players like him in action.







"If you have got a position named after you, you have to put him in [the team of the decade], surely", Parker said on LUTV.



"But no, he deserves the spot there. You look back at kind of this decade and he'll be the heartbeat of it.





"Just how he performs is just sensational, is a joy to watch.



"As a fan, we actually pay to come and watch players like Kalvin at the moment. You have got a position named after you.



"Seen his progression coming through the academy as well.



"Still the same kind of lad when he turned up with the big kind of hairstyle and still the same character but just, obviously, playing with experience.



"And 137 appearances so far to his name. Plenty more to come."



Phillips has scored one goal and provided two assists from his 24 appearances in the Championship this season and Leeds managed to lock hon down on a new contract this term following interest from the Premier League.

