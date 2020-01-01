XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/01/2020 - 12:36 GMT

He’s Been Leeds United’s Heartbeat – Former White Picks Star In Team of Decade

 




Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes midfield maestro Kalvin Phillips has been like the heartbeat of the Whites, having no hesitation in including him in his team of the decade.

Having gone on to become an integral part of the Elland Road club since breaking into their first team in 2015, Phillips earned himself a spot in Parker's Leeds team of the decade.  


 



Parker insists that the 24-year-old nailed down the defensive midfielder role in Marcelo Bielsa's side and even had the role in the side named after him.

The 32-year-old, who has been following Phillips's progression through the academy, feels his character has remained the same throughout the years, with only experience being added to his game.
 


Parker also expressed his admiration for Phillips by claiming that the midfielder has been the heartbeat of Leeds during a good chunk of the decade and feels fans pay to watch players like him in action.



"If you have got a position named after you, you have to put him in [the team of the decade], surely", Parker said on LUTV.

"But no, he deserves the spot there. You look back at kind of this decade and he'll be the heartbeat of it.
 


"Just how he performs is just sensational, is a joy to watch.

"As a fan, we actually pay to come and watch players like Kalvin at the moment. You have got a position named after you.

"Seen his progression coming through the academy as well.

"Still the same kind of lad when he turned up with the big kind of hairstyle and still the same character but just, obviously, playing with experience.

"And 137 appearances so far to his name. Plenty more to come."

Phillips has scored one goal and provided two assists from his 24 appearances in the Championship this season and Leeds managed to lock hon down on a new contract this term following interest from the Premier League.   
 