I Can’t Say Much More Than This On Tanguy Ndombele – Jose Mourinho Signals Frustration

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has signalled his frustration with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele’s injury problems, after his side lost 1-0 on the south coast against Southampton.



Spurs paid big money to sign the Frenchman from Lyon last summer, but he is yet to show any sustained run of form in his first season at the club, and is now having to impress a new manager in the shape of Mourinho.













Under Mourinho, he has started just three league games and has often been missing from matchday squads due to injuries and niggles.



The midfielder was brought off midway through the first half in their loss to Southampton in the Premier League due to another injury and Mourinho failed to keep a lid on his frustration.





The Spurs manager signalled his unhappiness about the Frenchman’s inability to remain fit and conceded that it has been happening since he joined the club in the summer.







Asked about the midfielder’s injury, Mourinho said in a press conference: “He is always injured, he is injured, is not injured.



“He plays one match, the next week he is injured, he plays another match.





“We are full of hopes and this is since the beginning of the season."



Mourinho expanded on the situation, explaining all he feels he can about Ndombele, adding: "Of course it is a concern, you think you have a player, you think the player is in an evolution process, he plays very well against Norwich, you think today he is ready for it and he is not ready for it.



"I cannot say much more than that because it is a situation that comes from the beginning of the season."



Ndombele has made ten starts this season for Tottenham in the league and has two goals to his name for the club. He arrived at Spurs as a highly-rated talent

