I See Jurgen Klopp’s Attention To Detail – Chris Wilder Salutes Liverpool Boss

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his attention to detail ahead of the Blades' trip to Anfield on Thursday.



Premier League table-toppers Liverpool and eighth-placed Sheffield United are set to lock horns at Anfield on Thursday evening, as Klopp's men bid to re-establish a 13-point lead.













Klopp has Liverpool cruising towards the Premier League title after winning the Champions League last season and Wilder is a big admirer of the German.



The 52-year-old feels Klopp works in an intense environment and is involved in every second of the game, including even before matches.





Wilder went on to laud Klopp for the connection he maintains with his players and feels the former Borussia Dortmund coach's love for Liverpool is there to be seen.







"I see the bigger picture but I can also see the intensity he works at, and the attention to detail he has", Wilder was quoted as saying by the Sheffield Star.



"Even before the game he's out there on the pitch, studying and watching.





"He's involved in every second of the game and if that's good enough for the best in the world, then it's good enough for managers like myself.



"His connection with the players is there to be seen. He genuinely cares for them and has that respect, and it's a two-way thing.



"And the love he has for his club is plain to see, too."



Having gone 19 games unbeaten, Liverpool will be hoping to keep their streak going while Sheffield United will have their eyes set on becoming the first team to beat the Reds in the league this season.

