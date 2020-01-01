XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

01/01/2020 - 20:46 GMT

It’s A Concern – Frank Lampard Bemoans Missed Chelsea Chances In Brighton Draw

 




Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed his frustration at his side’s inability to kill off the game against Brighton & Hove Albion following a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh produced a wonder overhead kick in the 84th minute to equalise for Brighton against Chelsea at the Amex and win a point for the home side.  


 



Cesar Azpilicueta scored in the tenth minute to give Chelsea an early lead, but the away team failed to convert chances in the first half and kill the game off before the break.

Chelsea paid for their profligacy in front of goal and Lampard admits that in the first half, the game was there for his team to win, but they just did not take the chances, which allowed Brighton to stay in the game.
 


He conceded that Brighton matched Chelsea tactically in the second half, but he admits that his side’s inability to kill off teams and inconsistency remains a grave concern going into the second half of the season.



Lampard was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It was frustrating for different reasons.

"In the first half, the game was there to be won. We weren't ruthless enough. We got the goal and we had the possession, but we just didn't kill the game off.
 


"We allowed them to stay in the game. In the end, it was a wonder goal but we were lucky not to lose the game.

"In the end, the tactics matched up for both teams but they were better than us. We have to take that on the chin.

"[The lack of consistency] is a concern. It's something we absolutely have to look at.

"We have to look at the game today. It's a point, but I'm not happy with the performance."

Chelsea will be in FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest in the fourth round.   
 