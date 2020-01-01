Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden Start – Manchester City Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take host Everton in a Premier League clash at the Etihad this evening.



Gabriel Jesus will lead the line for Manchester City today, with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez providing width and attacking impetus from the wide areas.













Rodri will play at the base of the midfield for Manchester City and his midfield partners for the day will be Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, as they look to dominate proceedings against Everton.



Manchester City still have defenders missing due to injuries so Fernandinho will continue to partner youngster Eric Garcia at the heart of their defence, with Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy as the full-back options. Claudio Bravo has taken up Ederson's place in goal due to the Brazilian's suspension.





Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker are some of the options Manchester City have on the bench.







Manchester City are currently 14 points off the pace in the title race having played a game more than league leaders Liverpool at the moment.





Manchester City Team vs Everton



Bravo, Cancelo, Fernandinho (c), E Garcia, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus



Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Sterling, Aguero, Angelino, Bernardo, Silva

