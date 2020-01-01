Jorginho Starts – Chelsea Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for the Blues' Premier League clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.



Following a win over Arsenal in a London derby at the weekend, Lampard will hope to see some consistency from his team with another three points at Brighton today.













Tammy Abraham will lead the line for Chelsea, with Willian and Christian Pulisic providing width and forward impetus from the flank for Lampard’s side.



Mason Mount will play in an attacking midfield role and N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will form the midfield base for Chelsea today at Brighton.





Lampard has returned to a traditional back our after experimenting with a back three against Arsenal. Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma will be the centre-back pairing, with Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta playing as the full-backs.







Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Michy Batshuayi are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.





Chelsea Team vs Brighton



Kepa, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic



Substitutes: Cabellero, Christensen, Lamptey, Emerson, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

