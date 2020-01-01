Juventus Could Rethink Stance On Arsenal Target Adrien Rabiot If This Level Bid Arrives

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared to reconsider their position on Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot if they receive offers within a certain range for the Frenchman.



Rabiot has been gradually getting used to the ways of Italian football after struggling for the first few months at his new club Juventus this season.













The Italian champions snapped him up on a free transfer and the midfielder started and played the full 90 minutes in the last two league games for Juventus.



However, his future at Juventus has come under the scanner in the winter window due to Arsenal being interested in signing the Frenchman on loan this month.





Juventus have made it clear that they do not want to let him go in January, but according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, the club could be open to offers of a certain range.







The Bianconeri are not interested in any loan offers for Rabiot, but could consider selling him this month if they receive bids in the region of €25m to €30m in the coming weeks.



Juventus would ideally like to keep him until the end of the season though a big offer for a player who they signed on a free transfer could force them to rethink their stance.





For the moment, Arsenal are only interested in signing him on loan, but it remains to be seen whether they will look to temp Juventus with a big-money offer for Rabiot.

