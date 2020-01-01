Leeds United Do Panic A Bit After Christmas But – Former Whites Boss On What’s Different

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Warnock has indicated that Leeds United might not stumble in the second half of this season like last year as the Championship is not as strong compared to the league they faced in the 2018/19 campaign.



Leeds have gone into the new year as the league leaders in the Championship and are set to face West Brom today at the Hawthorns in a top of the table clash.













The Whites were in a similar position this time around last season as well, but ran out of steam towards the end and finished in the playoff spots, where they lost to Derby County in the semi-final.



Warnock, a former Leeds manager, feels that the Whites and West Brom are a different level compared to the other teams.





He also pointed at Leeds’ penchant to panic a bit in the second half of the season, but feels it could be different than last year as the Championship is not as strong compared to the league they had to encounter previously.







The former Leeds boss said on talkSPORT: “Leeds and West Brom have proven that they are just a cut above everybody else.



“Leeds panic a little bit after Christmas like last year, you know they lose a game or two, but I don’t think the league is as strong as it was.





“I think Leeds and West Brom will be the two.”



Leeds are hopeful that they have learned their lessons from last season and will not repeat the same mistakes, but they look unlikely to do big business in this month's window.

