Leeds United Identify Winger To Take Place of Departed Jack Clarke

Leeds United have identified the winger they want to bring in during this month's transfer window.



The Elland Road outfit sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but took him back on a season-long loan deal.













The winger though played just 19 minutes of Championship football and regularly missed out on even being included in matchday squads under Marcelo Bielsa.



Tottenham have now cut short Clarke's loan and recalled him to north London, and Leeds want to sign a replacement even though the 19-year-old saw little first team action.





The Yorkshire giants have, according to The Athletic, already identified who they want to come in to replace Clarke, though it is unclear who the player in question is.







However, while Leeds do want to bring in a winger to take the space left by Clarke's departure, they consider signing another striker to be their priority.



Arsenal have now recalled Eddie Nketiah, with his final appearance for Leeds coming in a 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Day.





Leeds are now focused on signing a striker, with Patrick Bamford the only senior striker at Bielsa's disposal.

