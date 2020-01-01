Ludicrous – Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Hits Out As Injuries Hit Magpies In Leicester Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has hit out after injury problems mounted for his side in their home defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League.



Brendan Rodgers' Foxes ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at St James' Park, thanks to goals from Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury, but Bruce's main concern was the injuries Newcastle suffered during the 90 minutes.













Jetro Willems and Javier Manquillo had to be brought off before the end of the first half through injury, while Fabian Schar was lost at the start of the second half.



Jonjo Shelvey had been brought off at half time, meaning when Schar needed to come off, Newcastle had used all their substitutions and had to operate with ten men.





Leicester rotated their side against West Ham, while Newcastle did not in their meeting with Everton, and Bruce has hit out at the packed festive fixture list for the injury issues and told the BBC: "I haven't witnessed 15 minutes like that. We gave away two poor goals and then lost four players to injury and DeAndre Yedlin broke his hand within a minute of coming on but played on.







"Jonjo Shelvey had a hamstring injury so we had no choice but to take him off at half-time. that was our third change, you just hope you can get through the second half but we didn't get through a minute before Fabian Schar is injured.



"It's ludicrous, three players with hamstring injuries in a game and it's because they have to play tired.





"I said before Christmas that the amount of games is ludicrous and this is the result", he added.



Newcastle's upturn in form under Bruce has now come to an end, with the Magpies losing their last three league games on the bounce, two of those in front of the home fans.



Next up for Newcastle is a trip to League One side Rochdale in the FA Cup.

