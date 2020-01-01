Manuel Lanzini On Bench – West Ham Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



New West Ham United manager David Moyes has selected his first team back as boss at the London Stadium, for the visit of Bournemouth this afternoon.



Poor Premier League results and relegation worries saw West Ham sack Manuel Pellegrini and they quickly turned to Moyes to come in and drive the side up the table.













Moyes takes over a team inside the drop zone and with Bournemouth, just a point and a place above the bottom three, providing a serious six-pointer for his first game back as boss to deal with.



West Ham have not beaten the Cherries home or away since 2016 and the two teams played out a 2-2 draw on the south coast earlier this season.





Moyes is able to call upon Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence the Scot selects Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pair. Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to boss midfield, while Robert Snodgrass, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.







The former Sunderland manager has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini.





West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth



Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Lanzini, Sanchez, Diop, Masuaku, Ajeti

