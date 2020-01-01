Marked Jarrod Bowen Out of Game – Former Leeds Star Pours Praise On Whites Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has heaped praise on Whites star Stuart Dallas for his versatility and ability to get the job done, no matter what position he plays, and pointed to a recent performance against Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen as a sign of his quality.



Despite originally being a winger, the 28-year-old Northern Irishman earned a spot in Parker's Leeds team of the decade as a left-back.













Dallas' versatility has seen him being played in a number of positions by Marcelo Bielsa and one position he has often occupied is left-back.



An admirer of the former Brentford man's versatility, Parker has heaped praise on how the player can get his job done regardless of what position he is playing in.





The 32-year-old lauded Dallas' level of performance this season, drawing attention to one display against Hull star Bowen, who has been linked with Premier League sides, and how he kept him quiet.







"The reason why I am going with Stuart Dallas [in my Leeds team of the decade] over the likes of Charlie Taylor, [Ezgjan] Alioski, Barry Douglas, Aidy White – people like that – is because I just wanted him in my team", Parker said on LUTV.



"He's one of those players who can play anywhere. Put him in a different position, he just gets on with his job.





"Look what he's doing this year, he's been absolutely fantastic.



"He marked Jarrod Bowen out of the game [against Hull]. Did a fantastic job on probably one of the best players outside the Premier League.



"He's probably the first person saying 'why did you put me at left-back? I'm not a left-back'.



"But, do you know what Stuart, I think you are these days. You definitely can play there.



"So he's gone in. I just like his energy. I will gain another good character in and around the changing room [for my team of the decade]."



Dallas was rewarded with a new contract by Leeds earlier this season and will hope to play for the Whites in the Premier League next season.

