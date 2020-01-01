Never Seen Anything Like What Marcelo Bielsa Is Doing – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has insisted that he has not seen anything like what Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is doing with the club.



Bielsa was appointed at the helm of the Yorkshire-based club, who finished 13th before his arrival, ahead of last season and managed to turn the side into promotion challengers in his first season.













Although Leeds narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion last term, they remain on course to achieve their top flight dream this season.



In awe of what the Argentine has been doing at Elland Road, former player Parker has insisted that he has never seen anything like what Bielsa is doing currently and feels the head coach's arrival was a breath of fresh air for English football.





Parker pointed out how Bielsa has become a saviour for Leeds and believes the club now have a focus and drive, which he feels was lacking before the 64-year-old's arrival.







"What Marcelo Bielsa is doing now – I have never seen anything like it", Parker said on LUTV.



"I am not even saying [just look at] this club, broaden it out, his philosophy, the way he goes about his methods is just a breath of fresh air.





"And you just see what is happening to this club, where he has dragged us from because we were just a mediocre Championship club and a team before he came in.



"He's transformed the place around, the atmosphere, just the philosophy.



"There's a focus and a drive at the club now which there hasn't been for years and years."



Bielsa will turn 65 years old before next season kicks off, and Leeds fans will hope he is preparing for a campaign of Premier League football when he celebrates his birthday in July.

