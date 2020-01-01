Not Many Better Than Him Outside Top Flight – Former Leeds Star Lauds Whites Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes Whites right-back Luke Ayling is one of the best in his position outside of the Premier League.



The Yorkshire-based club have had a host of right-backs between 2010 and 2019 but Ayling, who joined the side in 2016, is Parker's pick to take the role in the club's team of the decade.













The 28-year-old Englishman has been a regular in Marcelo Bielsa's starting line-ups this season and has also captained the Whites on multiple occasions.



While Parker is an admirer of Ayling's performances this season, the former left-back is even more impressed by what the defender offers off the pitch.





An admirer of Ayling's dressing room presence, Parker believes that the former Bristol City star is one of the top right-backs outside the Premier League.







"You are not going to get many better [right-backs] outside the Premier League at the moment", Parker said on LUTV.



"I think he is having a fantastic season this year, but what he offers in the changing room as well, another good lad, fun to be around, the boys [in the team of the decade] will like him.





"The other options [to go at right-back], Sam Byram springs to mind."



Ayling has scored one goal and provided three assists from his 16 appearances in the Championship this season, with his solo strike a superb volley at Birmingham City on Sunday.

