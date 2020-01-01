Not What They Expected – Marcelo Bielsa Confirms Eddie Nketiah Going Back To Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Eddie Nketiah is returning to Arsenal, with the Gunners having recalled the striker to the Emirates Stadium.



Bielsa started Nketiah in Leeds' 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Day, a top of the table Championship clash, but brought him off at the break to introduce Patrick Bamford.













Bamford has regularly been preferred by Bielsa over Nketiah this season, with the West Brom game just his second start in the Championship in a white shirt.



Now Arsenal have acted to recall the striker and are expected to send him out on loan again, with several clubs keen to scoop him up on a fresh loan deal.





Bielsa confirmed the news at his post match press conference and admitted the loan has not turned out as Arsenal or Nketiah planned, explaining: "We are sorry for that but what we offered to him was maybe not what Arsenal or Eddie had expected.







"Eddie arrived at Leeds after the Championship had started. It wasn't easy for him because he deserved to be in the team but he was on the bench behind Bamford. After that he had an injury problem."



Despite Bamford having returned to fitness after missing the 5-4 win at Birmingham City, Bielsa selected Nketiah to start at the Hawthorns.





And he explained his thinking, adding: "He played today because he did well against Birmingham."



Nketiah could be back in the Championship at another club before the closure of the transfer window this month.

