Protect Him – West Brom Boss In Plea To Officials Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has stressed that Baggies star Matheus Pereira is the most fouled player in the Championship and has called for the Brazilian to be protected against Leeds United this evening.



Leeds and West Brom will lock horns at the Hawthorns this evening, a game which sees first and second in the Championship meet.













Bilic has expressed his desire for his star player Pereira to be given proper protection by the officials in the game against Leeds, as the 23-year-old is the most fouled player in the league.



The former West Ham manager believes Pereira is the best attacking midfielder in the second-tier and has heaped praise on how he has adapted to the Championship quickly.





However, Bilic is not happy that the Brazilian is the most fouled player in the league and hopes his player is given ample protection by the referees.







"He is playing consistently. For me, he is the best attacking midfielder in the league", Bilic told West Brom's official site.



"He has done it in basically no time. To come from a foreign country and a foreign league, it is a massive job he has done.





“You want your big players to step up even more in these games but it is not only about one player, it is about the team.



"He is the most fouled player in the league, that is not my opinion, that is stats. We have to protect these kinds of players.



“I have nothing against intensity and nothing against challenges – that is why I am in love with this type of football that is played in the Premier League or Championship. But if it is a foul, it is a foul.



"We have to protect the big players and the stats are showing that the number of fouls Matheus has been given has dropped recently and I don’t like it.”



Pereira, who is on loan at West Brom from Sporting Lisbon, has scored five goals and provided 14 assists from his 23 Championship appearances this season.

