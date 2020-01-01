XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/01/2020 - 16:32 GMT

Theo Walcott On Bench – Everton Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium this evening.  

Carlo Ancelotti has led Everton to two wins from his two games in charge, pushing the Toffees up into the top half of the Premier League table, but a date with the champions represents his toughest challenge yet.
 

 



The Italian will have to do something no Everton team have done since 2010 if he is to guide the Toffees to an away win over Manchester City.

Everton continue to be withing Alex Iwobi, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines.
 


Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he selects a three of Mason Holgate Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina; Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne also start. Fabian Delph plays, as does Gylfi Sigurdsson. Bernard and Richarlison will look to create for Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.



The Italian boss has options on the bench if needed, including Moise Kean and Theo Walcott.
 


Everton Team vs Manchester City

Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Coleman, Digne, Delph, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Walcott, Tosun, Davies, Kean
 