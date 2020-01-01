Theo Walcott On Bench – Everton Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



Carlo Ancelotti has led Everton to two wins from his two games in charge, pushing the Toffees up into the top half of the Premier League table, but a date with the champions represents his toughest challenge yet.













The Italian will have to do something no Everton team have done since 2010 if he is to guide the Toffees to an away win over Manchester City.



Everton continue to be withing Alex Iwobi, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines.





Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he selects a three of Mason Holgate Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina; Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne also start. Fabian Delph plays, as does Gylfi Sigurdsson. Bernard and Richarlison will look to create for Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.







The Italian boss has options on the bench if needed, including Moise Kean and Theo Walcott.





Everton Team vs Manchester City



Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Coleman, Digne, Delph, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Walcott, Tosun, Davies, Kean

