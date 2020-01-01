Was Harry Kane Even Playing – Former Premier League Star On Spurs Hitman’s Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was not in his element against Southampton, even before he got injured.



Kane left the pitch 15 minutes from time with a hamstring injury as Tottenham lost to Southampton 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium on New Year's Day.













The north London club were abject away from home and created very little in the way of clear cut opportunities to score as Southampton recorded a notable home win over Jose Mourinho’s side.



Dublin feels Kane’s hamstring injury could have been coming as the striker had very little impact even when he was on the pitch.





He insisted that Tottenham were so bad that their talismanic striker was almost invisible before he went off.







The former striker said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “Tottenham striker Harry Kane knew he had pulled his hamstring today – I'm not sure if it was one particular incident or a progression of getting worse.



“I say that because I didn't see Harry Kane on the pitch today!





“Was he playing? Where was he? Spurs were that bad.”



Mourinho revealed after the game that he is not sure about the extent of Kane’s injury at the moment.



Tottenham will want their talismanic striker back on the pitch as soon as possible as they brace for a fight to break into the top four this season.

